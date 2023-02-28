Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card

Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in clothing using a stolen credit card.
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in clothing using a stolen credit card.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in clothing using a stolen credit card.

The department posted pictures of the woman captured through surveillance, stating she bought nearly $9000 in clothes from Victoria Secret, 23 Zone and True Religion using a stolen credit card.

Police said the woman also made purchases from Coach at the Outlet Mall.

SHOPPING SPREE! We're alleging the pictured suspect went on a shopping spree and didn't invite us! Who doesn't need...

Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

No other details were provided on when the purchases were made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

