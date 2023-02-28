Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sudden pressure drop has led to a boil water advisory being issued as a precaution for water customers in eastern Jefferson County.

The area under the advisory is a small portion east of Floyds Fork and impacts approximately 2,000 customers.

According to Louisville Water, the pressure drop occurred due to a damaged water main along Clark Station Road.

In addition, North Shelby Water Company said around 5,000 of its customers are affected by the boil water advisory.

Customers affected by the boil water advisory should:

Bring all water used for consumption to a rolling boil for three minutes before consuming.

Do not use chilled water lines on refrigerators.

Do not use ice from automatic ice machines. Once the advisory is lifted, dispose of two cycles of ice before use.

Louisville Water is performing quality tests to confirm the water is safe to drink and will inform customers when the advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.