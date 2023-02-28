Contact Troubleshooters
Sen Braun: Biden must declassify lab leak intel

Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for governor in 2024.
Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for governor in 2024.(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Senator Mike Braun is speaking out after the Department of Energy’s findings on Monday.

Braun authored a bill to declassify all U.S. government intelligence related to the lab leak theory and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“The American people deserve total transparency on COVID’s origins and the Wuhan Lab to make up our own minds,” Sen. Braun said. “President Biden must declassify everything we know immediately.”

