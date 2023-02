LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Quiet today with no weather issues. We’ll take it!

Wednesday will start off quiet and end up quite warm with record highs likely around 80 degrees!

We’ll be watching for thunderstorms to roll into the region Wednesday Evening. Some of those could be strong to possibly severe.

Friday still looks to be an active day for us as well.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.