UofL investigating mistreatment of transgender students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville released a statement addressing the mistreatment of transfer students.

The following statement was released Monday:

“We are aware of the two incidents in which transgender students were treated in a way that did not uphold our commitment as a community of care. We deeply regret these incidents occurred and are concerned that members of our Cardinal Community feel targeted or victimized on our campuses.

University officials have met with the impacted students and student leadership to discuss these issues and their concerns. We also have addressed the issue with employees and the student organization involved. We will continue to meet with student leaders and impacted students while developing additional training and programs to support our trans community.

UofL is proud to be recognized as an LGBTQ-friendly university, and it is disheartening to hear some members of our community feel unsafe or unwelcome on our campuses.

We are committed to create a community in which all our students, faculty and staff are valued, feel safe and can find a sense of belonging as members of the UofL family.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.