UofL students protest following university statement on transphobia

Students believe that safety should be the university’s responsibility, and an online petition...
Students believe that safety should be the university's responsibility, and an online petition is pleading with UofL officials to make specific changes.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students gathered to protest Tuesday afternoon following the university’s statement on transphobia.

UofL Trans Rights Alliance, Sexuality and Gender Alliance, and allies protesting for redress after the university released a statement regarding two incidents where transgender students were mistreated.

A release said students demand solutions to the discrimination in housing and administration, the erasing of policy-compliant chalking, and transphobic violence from fraternity members.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

