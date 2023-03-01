Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

15-year-old shot, killed in Smoketown neighborhood identified

500 block of Roselane Street.
500 block of Roselane Street.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified a teenager who was shot and killed in the Smoketown neighborhood back in February.

Alonzo Palmer IV, 15, died at University Hospital one day after the shooting near South Jackson Street and Roselane Street.

On Feb. 13, officers were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m. and located a man and juvenile who had been shot.

Both individuals were taken to University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

The teenager died the following morning. No other information was provided on the condition of the man.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s...
LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA

Latest News

Tom O’Connell can’t say who he’s playing in the new season of "The Mandalorian."
Louisville man appears in new season of ‘The Mandalorian’
Across Kentucky, students, like these at Kenwood Elementary School in Louisville, practice...
JCPS students practice tornado safety during statewide drill
Plans for a new public park in the Russell neighborhood are underway to replace the Old Walnut...
Russell neighborhood replacement park earns funding from Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Foundation
Louisville Bats begin 2023 single game ticket sales