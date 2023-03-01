15-year-old shot, killed in Smoketown neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified a teenager who was shot and killed in the Smoketown neighborhood back in February.

Alonzo Palmer IV, 15, died at University Hospital one day after the shooting near South Jackson Street and Roselane Street.

On Feb. 13, officers were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m. and located a man and juvenile who had been shot.

Both individuals were taken to University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

The teenager died the following morning. No other information was provided on the condition of the man.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.