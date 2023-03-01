Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Archdiocese of Louisville hosts Racism Symposium

The event was held to address racism within the Catholic Church.
The event was held to address racism within the Catholic Church.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry and its African American Catholic Ministries hosted a Racism Symposium at the Flaget Center on Wednesday.

The event was held to address racism within the Catholic Church.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre and several other speakers were present, including retired Louisville priest Father John Judie.

The Executive Director at the Office of Multicultural Ministry, Annette Mandley-Turner, said that this has been a problem in the church for a long time and they have been waiting to host this conference for two years.

“I don’t feel that people are going to leave here today with all of the tools they need to eradicate racism,” Mandley-Turner said. “But I do feel that they will have a change of heart and they will look at it differently.”

The Conference follows a letter from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops titled “Open Wide Our Hearts,” which addresses racism in the church.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s...
LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA

Latest News

Louisville Free Public Library is partnering with Mental Health Lou to offer free workshops...
Library to offer free mental health and wellness workshops
Tom O’Connell can’t say who he’s playing in the new season of "The Mandalorian."
Louisville man appears in new season of ‘The Mandalorian’
The Coalition for the Homeless expressed how getting people off the streets should be a...
Louisville nonprofit presents recommendations to end city’s homelessness
Courtesy: Kosair for Kids
Kosair Charities changes name to Kosair for Kids as charity celebrates 100 years