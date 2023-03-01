Bardstown schools placed on lockdown following threat; police give all clear

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said two schools in Nelson County were placed on lockdown after a threat was called in on Wednesday afternoon.

The threat was called into Bardstown High School and Middle School around 2 p.m., according to Bardstown Police Department Assistant Chief Kevin Thompson.

Thompson said the two schools were placed on brief lockdown while officers were dispatched to investigate the campuses.

Bardstown City Schools said police did not find any credibility to the threat and determined everything was safe.

“The authorities have given clearance to proceed with primary and elementary dismissal,” the district said in a statement. “We will maintain a police presence through all school dismissals.”

The school district also noted there may be a delay for students riding buses due to delayed start of dismissal.

No other details were provided on suspects or arrests.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.