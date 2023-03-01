Comedian, actor Adam Sandler performing in Louisville this April

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Comedian, actor and former SNL-alum Adam Sandler is set to make an appearance at the KFC Yum! Center this April.

Sandler will be performing in Louisville as part of his 2023 tour on April 18, according to a release. The event is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a “surprise guest.”

Known for hit roles such as “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Uncut Gems” and more, Sandler returned to the comedy stage in 2018 and has sold out audiences in U.S. and Canada.

Presale tickets go on sale on March 2 with general admission tickets going on sale on March 3. Tickets start at $36.50.

