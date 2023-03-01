Contact Troubleshooters
Country superstar Trace Adkins coming to Pikeville for Hillbilly Days concert

Trace Adkins is coming to Pikeville for Hillbilly Days 2023 on Saturday, April 22nd!
Trace Adkins is coming to Pikeville for Hillbilly Days 2023 on Saturday, April 22nd!(Appalachian Wireless Arena Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The wait is over! We now know who is playing the annual Hillbilly Days concert at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

Country superstar Trace Adkins is bringing his “Somewhere in America” tour to town on Saturday, April 22nd. His special guest will be the James Barker Band.

You can get tickets for the show at the Community Trust Bank Box Office at the arena or on Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices will range from $39.50 all the way up to $128.

