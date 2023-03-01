FORECAST: Record-breaking warmth before evening storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill today at 10:07 AM ET

Record Warmth likely today; current record high: 77° (1976)

Showers and thunderstorms this evening; some may be strong with damaging winds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill is at 10:07 AM ET; weather radios and some tornado sirens will sound at that time. Clouds increase today as southerly winds push our highs to near 80°, surpassing today’s record high of 77°. A band of thunderstorms pushes into the region tonight with a cold front. Some thunderstorms could be strong; damaging winds are the main threat.

The rain moves out before sunrise Thursday as temperatures fall into the 40s. The daytime hours tomorrow look dry but cloudy. Highs climb to near 60° Thursday afternoon. Rain showers return Thursday evening with a warm front. The rain becomes more steady (and at times heavy) overnight.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for possible alerts over the next few days.

