Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Record-breaking warmth before evening storms

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, February 28, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill today at 10:07 AM ET
  • Record Warmth likely today; current record high: 77° (1976)
  • Showers and thunderstorms this evening; some may be strong with damaging winds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill is at 10:07 AM ET; weather radios and some tornado sirens will sound at that time. Clouds increase today as southerly winds push our highs to near 80°, surpassing today’s record high of 77°. A band of thunderstorms pushes into the region tonight with a cold front. Some thunderstorms could be strong; damaging winds are the main threat.

The rain moves out before sunrise Thursday as temperatures fall into the 40s. The daytime hours tomorrow look dry but cloudy. Highs climb to near 60° Thursday afternoon. Rain showers return Thursday evening with a warm front. The rain becomes more steady (and at times heavy) overnight.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for possible alerts over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, February 28, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Most Read

A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s...
LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, February 28, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, February 28, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/28
A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or...
How to report a power outage in the Louisville area
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/27/23