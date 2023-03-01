FORECAST: Small window of strong storm potential tonight, greater threat on Friday’s Alert Day

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (3/3/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms arrive this evening, some could be briefly strong between 6-8PM ET

Thursday is a quieter, cooler day

ALERT DAY declared for Friday - heavy rain, strong to severe storms, and 50+ MPH wind gust potential

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A very quick round of thunderstorms ahead of a cold front will provide a small severe weather chance between 6-8PM ET tonight. Rain, however, will continue at times especially in Kentucky all the way until just after midnight. Lows will drop into the 40s.

Thursday is a dry, yet mainly cloudy day behind the cold front. High temperatures will bump up to near 60 degrees during the afternoon.

Steady to heavy rain with some flash flooding potential arrives late Thursday night into Friday. This will be a cool rain with lows in the 40s during this time.

Friday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY as heavy rain, strong thunderstorms, and 50+ MPH wind gusts are all on the table. The heavy rain will fall during the morning, followed by strong to severe storms mainly in Kentucky by midday, followed by gusty winds.

Behind Friday’s system is a much quieter, albeit cooler weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s after a start in the 30s, with Sunday adding only a few degrees to those numbers. Sunshine will be plentiful most of the weekend, so enjoy!

Highs will surge to near 70 degrees by early next week.

