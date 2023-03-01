Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: A very warm afternoon with some gusty evening storms

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Record high expected today with temperatures nearing 80 degrees
  • A few gusty/strong t-storms possible after 6 p.m.
  • More active weather expected with rain/wind/thunderstorms on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warm and windy afternoon is ahead with record warmth likely as temperatures surge well into the 70s, perhaps even hitting the 80 degree mark for the first time this year.

The radar should stay quiet until 6 p.m., after which a few strong thunderstorms look to pop. Evening thunderstorms likely along/south of the Ohio River with a drying trend north to south as the evening progresses.

The daytime hours tomorrow look dry but cloudy. Highs climb to near 60° Thursday afternoon.

Rain showers return Thursday evening with a warm front. The rain becomes more steady (and at times heavy) overnight.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for possible alerts over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Most Read

A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s...
LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA

Latest News

For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/1
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/28
A power outage can be reported in several ways: File a claim via the LG&E and KU mobile apps or...
How to report a power outage in the Louisville area
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/27/23