FORECAST: A very warm afternoon with some gusty evening storms

WEATHER HEADLINES

Record high expected today with temperatures nearing 80 degrees

A few gusty/strong t-storms possible after 6 p.m.

More active weather expected with rain/wind/thunderstorms on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warm and windy afternoon is ahead with record warmth likely as temperatures surge well into the 70s, perhaps even hitting the 80 degree mark for the first time this year.

The radar should stay quiet until 6 p.m., after which a few strong thunderstorms look to pop. Evening thunderstorms likely along/south of the Ohio River with a drying trend north to south as the evening progresses.

The daytime hours tomorrow look dry but cloudy. Highs climb to near 60° Thursday afternoon.

Rain showers return Thursday evening with a warm front. The rain becomes more steady (and at times heavy) overnight.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for possible alerts over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.