Funeral for man shot, killed at GFS Distribution Center held

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The funeral for the man who was shot and killed at the Gordon Food Service Distribution Center in Shepherdsville was held on Wednesday morning.

24-year-old Charles Puckett Jr. was laid to rest at the Spring Valley Funeral Home.

According to his obituary, Puckett was a stand-up man who loved to spend time with his family and play video games.

Over the weekend, the family released balloons in his honor.

Puckett was shot and killed at the GFS Distribution Center on Monday, Feb. 20.

Corey Rowland, 28, pleaded not guilty after being charges in Puckett’s murder.

