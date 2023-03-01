Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Funeral for man shot, killed at GFS Distribution Center held

The funeral for the man who was shot and killed at the Gordon Food Service Distribution Center...
The funeral for the man who was shot and killed at the Gordon Food Service Distribution Center in Shepherdsville was held on Wednesday morning.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The funeral for the man who was shot and killed at the Gordon Food Service Distribution Center in Shepherdsville was held on Wednesday morning.

24-year-old Charles Puckett Jr. was laid to rest at the Spring Valley Funeral Home.

According to his obituary, Puckett was a stand-up man who loved to spend time with his family and play video games.

Over the weekend, the family released balloons in his honor.

Puckett was shot and killed at the GFS Distribution Center on Monday, Feb. 20.

Corey Rowland, 28, pleaded not guilty after being charges in Puckett’s murder.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s...
LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA

Latest News

Kentucky nurses gather in Frankfort for Nurses Day
Louisville Ballet
Louisville Ballet debuting women-focused works this week
Students protest alleged discrimination against trans students.
UofL students protest after mistreatment of transgender students
LMPD addresses delay in releasing footage of teens shot by officer’s discharged gun