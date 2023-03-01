JCPS students practice tornado safety during statewide drill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sirens blared at 10:07 a.m. for the Kentucky statewide tornado drill on Wednesday. The drill is a chance for business and schools to practice their plans in case of a tornado.

Students at Kenwood Elementary School were nearly flawless as they walked silently into the halls, crouched down, and covered their heads. Principal Jill Handley said the school practices emergency drills every month. They give thorough instructions for students in the beginning of the school year, so they already know what to do.

Handley said practicing also helps make sure they kids stay calm. She said she remembers times when they weren’t drills.

“I remember one year it was right at dismissal, so we had to hold the buses and everything,” Handley said. “I think the importance of the drills is to let the students know that this is how we’re preparing for if it really happens. And when it really happens, that really does reduce the anxiety and make them feel safer because we’ve been through the practices before.”

