Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS students practice tornado safety during statewide drill

Across Kentucky, students, like these at Kenwood Elementary School in Louisville, practice...
Across Kentucky, students, like these at Kenwood Elementary School in Louisville, practice tornado safety during the Kentucky statewide tornado drill on March 1, 2023.(Source: Olivia Russell, WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sirens blared at 10:07 a.m. for the Kentucky statewide tornado drill on Wednesday. The drill is a chance for business and schools to practice their plans in case of a tornado.

Students at Kenwood Elementary School were nearly flawless as they walked silently into the halls, crouched down, and covered their heads. Principal Jill Handley said the school practices emergency drills every month. They give thorough instructions for students in the beginning of the school year, so they already know what to do.

Handley said practicing also helps make sure they kids stay calm. She said she remembers times when they weren’t drills.

“I remember one year it was right at dismissal, so we had to hold the buses and everything,” Handley said. “I think the importance of the drills is to let the students know that this is how we’re preparing for if it really happens. And when it really happens, that really does reduce the anxiety and make them feel safer because we’ve been through the practices before.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s...
LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA

Latest News

Tom O’Connell can’t say who he’s playing in the new season of "The Mandalorian."
Louisville man appears in new season of ‘The Mandalorian’
500 block of Roselane Street.
15-year-old shot, killed in Smoketown neighborhood identified
Plans for a new public park in the Russell neighborhood are underway to replace the Old Walnut...
Russell neighborhood replacement park earns funding from Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Foundation
Louisville Bats begin 2023 single game ticket sales