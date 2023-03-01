Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky nurses gather in Frankfort for Nurses Day

(WRDW)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nurses across the state gathered in Frankfort on Wednesday for Nurses Day at the capitol.

The annual event highlights legislative issues that affect nurses and the patients in their care.

This year, the groups legislative priorities include workplace violence prevention, workplace support, the nursing shortage and decriminalization of nurses.

The group’s goal for Nurses Day is also to influence health care policy and build relationships with state lawmakers.

