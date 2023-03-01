Kosair Charities changes name to Kosair for Kids as charity celebrates 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - ‘Kosair Charities’ is now ‘Kosair for Kids.’

The charity announced the new name as it celebrates 100 years of serving children with medical conditions in Kentucky and southern Indiana.

“The Kosair for Kids name better communicates our mission, which in turn will help us reach more children who need our support,” Kosair for Kids President Barry Dunn said in a release. “In our centennial year, we are more committed than ever to our mission.”

In 2022, Kosair for Kids helped nearly 200,000 children and 94% of programs supported that year served children with medical disabilities.

While the charity is known for supporting life-changing programs by funding medical care and equipment for children, the release states that Kosair for Kids plans to spend at least $1 million in to pay medical bills and equipment costs for needy children in 2023.

For more information on this announcement, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.