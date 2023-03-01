Contact Troubleshooters
Library to offer free mental health and wellness workshops

Louisville Free Public Library is partnering with Mental Health Lou to offer free workshops for adults focused on mental health and wellness.(Source: Louisville Free Public Library)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Free Public Library is partnering with Mental Health Lou to offer free workshops for adults focused on mental health and wellness.

The 4-part Mind-Body Wellness Series focuses on the ways in which our thoughts, feelings, and beliefs can positively or negatively impact our bodies, and vice versa.

Each workshop in the series addresses a different topic:

  • Discovering the Mind-Body Connection: Learn ways to identify and connect feelings, thoughts and somatic responses and develop tools to help manage stress, anxiety, depression and more.
  • Movement & Mental Health: Explore the impact of movement on your mental health by using yogic practices and breathing techniques as a means of self-care – deepening your connection with your body.
  • Practical Mindfulness for Stress Management: Learn basic tools to help identify stressors and implement Mindfulness techniques to manage/decrease stress response. This will be an experiential workshop that focuses on skill building of stress management tools.
  • Taking Charge of Your Wellbeing: Begin developing a realistic and easily executable self-care plan with the help of a mental health therapist.

The series, which will be taught by licensed experts from Mental Health Lou’s partner groups and providers, will be offered at the following library locations:

  • Saturdays in March, 11 a.m. - Southwest Regional Library
  • Tuesdays in March, 12:30 p.m. - Northeast Regional Library
  • Mondays in April, 6 p.m. - Main Library
  • Tuesdays in April, 6 p.m. - Newburg Library
  • Tuesdays, May 9 -30, 6 p.m. - Western Library
  • Wednesdays, May 10-31, 6 p.m. - Bon Air Library

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

