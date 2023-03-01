Library to offer free mental health and wellness workshops
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Free Public Library is partnering with Mental Health Lou to offer free workshops for adults focused on mental health and wellness.
The 4-part Mind-Body Wellness Series focuses on the ways in which our thoughts, feelings, and beliefs can positively or negatively impact our bodies, and vice versa.
Each workshop in the series addresses a different topic:
- Discovering the Mind-Body Connection: Learn ways to identify and connect feelings, thoughts and somatic responses and develop tools to help manage stress, anxiety, depression and more.
- Movement & Mental Health: Explore the impact of movement on your mental health by using yogic practices and breathing techniques as a means of self-care – deepening your connection with your body.
- Practical Mindfulness for Stress Management: Learn basic tools to help identify stressors and implement Mindfulness techniques to manage/decrease stress response. This will be an experiential workshop that focuses on skill building of stress management tools.
- Taking Charge of Your Wellbeing: Begin developing a realistic and easily executable self-care plan with the help of a mental health therapist.
The series, which will be taught by licensed experts from Mental Health Lou’s partner groups and providers, will be offered at the following library locations:
- Saturdays in March, 11 a.m. - Southwest Regional Library
- Tuesdays in March, 12:30 p.m. - Northeast Regional Library
- Mondays in April, 6 p.m. - Main Library
- Tuesdays in April, 6 p.m. - Newburg Library
- Tuesdays, May 9 -30, 6 p.m. - Western Library
- Wednesdays, May 10-31, 6 p.m. - Bon Air Library
