LIVE: CROWN Act Rally in Frankfort
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky along with young representatives from various student groups host a rally for the state to pass the CROWN Act bill.
The bill, Senate Bill 63, would prevent discrimination against a person for their natural hair or hairstyles.
The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.
Watch the conference below:
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.