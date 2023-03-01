Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE: CROWN Act Rally in Frankfort

Kentucky lawmakers will soon be heading back to Frankfort as Tuesday marks the start of the new...
Kentucky lawmakers will soon be heading back to Frankfort as Tuesday marks the start of the new General Assembly.(WKYT)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky along with young representatives from various student groups host a rally for the state to pass the CROWN Act bill.

The bill, Senate Bill 63, would prevent discrimination against a person for their natural hair or hairstyles.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Watch the conference below:

