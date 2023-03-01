LIVE: CROWN Act Rally in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky along with young representatives from various student groups host a rally for the state to pass the CROWN Act bill.

The bill, Senate Bill 63, would prevent discrimination against a person for their natural hair or hairstyles.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Watch the conference below:

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.