LMPD addresses delay in releasing footage of teens shot by officer’s discharged gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department released a statement Tuesday addressing community concerns on the release of body-com footage of teenagers shot by an officer’s discharged gun.

It happened Feb. 20 when officers were called out to the 800 block of South 38th Street on a report of multiple juvenile males who illegally entered a detached garage with a suspected stolen red vehicle.

Two officers at the scene drew their weapons due to unknown threats after they said they could hear subjects inside the garage.

The garage door opened and four juveniles ran out of the garage. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by keeping the garage door closed while waiting for backup.

Police said one officer tried to detain the subjects and his service weapon fired one bullet.

LMPD later said in a conference it was not determined why the gun was discharged.

One teenager was detained but was not cooperative with police. Three others juveniles managed to escape police.

Police were later notified that two teenagers with conflicting statements had arrived at the hospital with non-serious gunshot wounds.

The officer was placed on leave. His name has yet to be released.

On Monday, mayor Craig Greenberg pushed for LMPD to release body cam footage.

”I’m pushing LMPD, everyone, to release that as soon as possible,” Greenberg said. “I think that’s important in the interest of transparency and for the entire community that’s looking to see that.”

LMPD released the following statement in response:

“LMPD has received several inquiries regarding an update for the timeframe for releasing body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting which occurred on 2/20/23. Significant parties involved in the shooting incident have not yet been interviewed. To preserve the integrity of the investigation, LMPD is waiting to release the footage until the statements are given.

LMPD has been transparent from the beginning of the investigation. After piecing together the evidence, the police department self-reported that an officer was involved in a shooting, despite the individuals who were shot repeatedly denying they were at the location where the shooting occurred. Thank you for your patience as we work towards releasing the video. We are hoping to have the interviews completed by the end of the week.” - LMPD

