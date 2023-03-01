LMPD investigating reported shooting after man shows up at hospital with graze wound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has begun an investigation after a shooting victim showed up at a hospital.

Officers were called to UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday at about 11:30 p.m. when a man walked in to get treated for a graze wound.

The man said he was shot in the area of Denmark Street and Bellevue Avenue, according to police.

There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the crime tip hotline at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

