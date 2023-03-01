Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD investigating reported shooting after man shows up at hospital with graze wound

(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has begun an investigation after a shooting victim showed up at a hospital.

Officers were called to UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday at about 11:30 p.m. when a man walked in to get treated for a graze wound.

The man said he was shot in the area of Denmark Street and Bellevue Avenue, according to police.

There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with information can call the crime tip hotline at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s...
LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA

Latest News

FILE: Woodford Reserve 2022 Derby bottle
LIVE: Woodford Reserve unveils 2023 Derby bottle
Courtesy: Kosair for Kids
Kosair Charities changes name to Kosair for Kids as charity celebrates 100 years
LMPD vehicle involved in injury crash on South Hurstbourne Parkway
Louisville Ballet
Louisville Ballet debuting women-focused works this week