LMPD vehicle involved in injury crash on South Hurstbourne Parkway

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

The collision occurred at South Hurstbourne Parkway at Hames Trace came in around 7:50 a.m.

The officer had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital and the drivers of the other vehicles were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to police.

An investigation has begun and police said the officer was not on a run when the collision happened.

