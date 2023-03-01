Louisville Ballet debuting women-focused works this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Ballet has a special treat this week. An all-female team came together from places as far as Montreal to debut three new pieces for the show Women in Focus.

Not only are the guest choreographers all women, but so are the guest set designer, costume designer, and lighting coordinator.

Robert Curran, the artist director for the ballet, says it wasn’t hard to find incredibly talented women.

“Historically ballet has not done a good job being inclusive in a leadership sense, in a creative leadership sense with women. It is vastly more populated as an art form with women but predominantly men have held leadership roles, creative leadership roles. So this is one of the ways, one of the many ways Louisville Ballet is trying to be an inclusive 21st-century ballet company,” said Curran.

Ching Ching Wong is one of the guest choreographers. She’s been in town for the last month working on this show, but her creative process actually started last fall. She described her number as “maximalist.”

“The work is called grass is green and it’s closing the evening,” said Wong. “Prepare yourself for astroturf, big giant sets of bleachers, there’s 18 dancers on stage. There may be a guest appearance by a turtle and a rat. Perhaps.”

Wong spent a lot of time working with set designer Regina Garcia to bring her ideas to life.

“Ching Ching invited me to play, and when you’re invited to play anything can happen. So, I treat it also like, it is a new work. So I come to the table or I come to the conversation with flexibility and I try to be nimble and I definitely, when she requested the flying elements it definitely expanded my vision for the stage picture,” said Garcia.

The show opens Thursday and there are four performances from Thursday, March 2 through Saturday, March 4.

