Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Bats begin 2023 single game ticket sales

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With spring training underway and the first pitch of baseball season approaching, the Louisville Bats have begun single game ticket sales for the 2023 season.

The Bats home opener is Tuesday, April 4 when they face Indianapolis. It’s the first of 75 homes games for the team in 2023.

Back are the familiar season-long promotions such as $2 Menu Tuesdays, Senior Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays ™, and Kids Day Sundays. Also returning are fan favorite theme nights like Marvel Defenders of the Diamond, Mashers, Copa de la Diversion, Dog Nights and even the return of the Mint Juleps.

To start off the 2023 season, the Bats will treat fans to an Opening Weekend Block Party. Throughout the season, the team will have five alternate identities, eight giveaway nights, 22 fireworks shows, and three exclusive gift nights that will include a special bobble head that will be announced at a later time.

Tickets prices start at $9.00 and can be purchased by going to batsbaseball.com or call 502-212-2287.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s...
LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA

Latest News

House Bill 331 would force school boards to put coaches and chaperones through necessary AED...
Proposed bill would require AEDs, CPR training at Ky. schools and sporting events
Louisville City FC tickets now on sale
Horses from North Central Florida get ready to race at Churchill Downs.
10 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares more Derby contenders
This week’s focus was on a horse named Confidence Game, which won the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn...
10 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares more Derby contenders