Louisville Bats begin 2023 single game ticket sales

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With spring training underway and the first pitch of baseball season approaching, the Louisville Bats have begun single game ticket sales for the 2023 season.

The Bats home opener is Tuesday, April 4 when they face Indianapolis. It’s the first of 75 homes games for the team in 2023.

Back are the familiar season-long promotions such as $2 Menu Tuesdays, Senior Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays ™, and Kids Day Sundays. Also returning are fan favorite theme nights like Marvel Defenders of the Diamond, Mashers, Copa de la Diversion, Dog Nights and even the return of the Mint Juleps.

To start off the 2023 season, the Bats will treat fans to an Opening Weekend Block Party. Throughout the season, the team will have five alternate identities, eight giveaway nights, 22 fireworks shows, and three exclusive gift nights that will include a special bobble head that will be announced at a later time.

Tickets prices start at $9.00 and can be purchased by going to batsbaseball.com or call 502-212-2287.

