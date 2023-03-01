Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man lost at sea survives off ketchup; Heinz plans to buy him a boat

Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain...
Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.(Instagram/heinz, Armada de Colombia via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After an international search, Heinz has finally made contact with the so-called “Ketchup Boat Guy.”

Dominica sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.

Once Francois was back on dry land, Heinz wanted to give him a new boat but struggled to find him.

Heinz reached out to both the Dominica government and the Colombian Navy that rescued Francois, then turned to social media.

Heinz said the search spanned six continents and took thousands of messages, shares and likes, but finally ended in success.

At last check, the company plans to buy Francois a new state-of-the-art boat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s...
LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA

Latest News

Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA,...
Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights
Plans for a new public park in the Russell neighborhood are underway to replace the Old Walnut...
Russell neighborhood replacement park earns funding from Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Foundation
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to the “Havana syndrome” reported by U.S....
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
Louisville Bats begin 2023 single game ticket sales
Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA,...
Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights