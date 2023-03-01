Police: Paducah man arrested for failing to comply with sex offender registry

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police say a man has been arrested after failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

Officers tracked Roy Charles Osborne, 33, at a motel in Paducah and arrested him.

He has been booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to Paducah Police, this is the fifth time Osborne has been charged with non-compliance.

Police said he was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse of a young teenager in West Virginia and moved to Paducah several years ago.

He was charged in Boyd County, Ky. in 2010, 2012 and 2016.

Osborne was also charged with failing to comply in 2019, and was sentenced to 25 months in prison.

