Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Paducah man arrested for failing to comply with sex offender registry

Police said they tracked down Roy Osborne at a motel in Paducah and arrested him.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police say a man has been arrested after failing to comply with the sex offender registry.

Officers tracked Roy Charles Osborne, 33, at a motel in Paducah and arrested him.

He has been booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

According to Paducah Police, this is the fifth time Osborne has been charged with non-compliance.

Police said he was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse of a young teenager in West Virginia and moved to Paducah several years ago.

He was charged in Boyd County, Ky. in 2010, 2012 and 2016.

Osborne was also charged with failing to comply in 2019, and was sentenced to 25 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
500 block of Roselane Street.
15-year-old shot, killed in Smoketown neighborhood identified
Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors...
Christina Applegate attends last awards show as an actress

Latest News

Downtown roads to close for 2023 Louisville Triple Crown of Running Series
FORECAST: Calm day with strong winds, heavy rain Friday
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Russell neighborhood
Madelynn Troutt
Friends, family remember Madelynn Troutt 2 years after she was killed
Man in critical condition after shooting in St. Denis neighborhood
LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in St. Denis nieghborhood