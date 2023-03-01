Russell neighborhood replacement park earns funding from Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plans for a new public park in the Russell neighborhood are underway to replace the Old Walnut Street Park closed in 2018.

On Wednesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg was joined by representatives from the Cincinnati Bengals and the National Football League Foundation to announce a $250,000 grant for the new replacement park.

The public park will be 5.74 acres and will be located on the corner of South 13th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to a release. The park will be across from the newly developed Beecher Terrace community which is also under development.

Louisville Parks said funding for the public park also comes the American Rescue Plan Act and Local Initiatives Support Corporation Louisville.

“This park is a key component in the Choice Neighborhoods revitalization work happening right here in Russell,” Greenberg said.

Plans for the park include a pavilion, plaza, splash park, playground and synthetic turf multi-sport playing field in its first phase of development. Future phases also include plans for a tennis court and mixed-use building.

“Using the game of football to make a positive impact on our community is a top priority for the Bengals,” Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons said. “The artificial turf field in this park is going to create a positive impact for Louisville youth in the Russell neighborhood for years to come.”

The playing field will be used by Louisville youth football teams, such as the 10th Street Cardinals, as well as other Louisville sports teams.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming the entire community to the vibrant Russell neighborhood and building on my administration’s goal of becoming a stronger and healthier city,” Greenberg said.

Officials said the park’s completion is scheduled for Spring 2024.

The name of the park will be decided by the community through a naming contest. Rules and additional information can be found here.

