Second search for missing Caneyville woman yields no new information

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The second search for a missing Caneyville woman has yielded no new information, according to law enforcement.

Deputies from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the Kentucky State Police, two K-9 units searched Friday in an area off Old Hartford Road in Caneyville.

Melvia Roarx, also known as Pooh Bear, was last seen near Richland Road in Caneyville on June 4, 2013.

This search stemmed from a tip from a Grayson County citizen received in June of 2022.

The search in June, however, had to be cut short due to the heat and humidity.

Law enforcement decided that a search would be conducted in the fall or winter 2023 when the foliage was down, and the weather conditions would be more conducive to the health of the K-9′s.

Additionally, UAS pilot and GCSO Special Deputy Blake Schroerlucke flew a drone of the area to assist in the search.

The search did not yield any new information regarding the whereabouts of Melvia, however, law enforcement said they would not stop looking for her until she is found.

“Melvia still has a father, sisters, children, aunts, uncles and friends that love and miss her and want her found,” said Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins. “Every time we search, her family calls me wanting to know if we found anything. I long for the day when we can tell them that we did. No family should have to go through life not knowing what happened to their loved one and we will not stop looking for her until she is found.”

Melvia Roarx a.k.a. Pooh Bear, was last seen near Richland Rd. in Caneyville on June 4th, 2013, wearing a neon green spaghetti-strap top, blue jeans, and flip flops. Anyone with information regarding the missing person case or the whereabouts of Melvia Roarx is encouraged to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 259-3024. You may remain anonymous. Please help bring Melvia home.

