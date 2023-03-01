Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Several Ky. organizations working to help with Medicaid reimbursements

(KWCH)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are several Kentucky organizations working to help with Medicaid reimbursements for pediatric behavioral health services.

Kentucky’s Children’s Alliance, alongside two other organizations, are asking Kentucky Lawmakers to adjust Medicaid BHSO groups be paid 100% of Medicare costs.

One of the people presenting their case on Wednesday said that BHSO’s are consistently underfunded, and have been for years.

Kentucky currently only reimburses 75% of the Medicare rate for these services.

“What we know about Medicare rates is that they’re about 80% of costs,” Michelle Sanbron with Kentucky’s Children’s Alliance said. “So when you cut 25% on top of that, it’s just a very sustainable system.”

The Children’s Alliance is a non-profit association of child and family service agencies throughout Kentucky that service at-risk children.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s...
LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA

Latest News

Kentucky nurses gather in Frankfort for Nurses Day
Courtesy: Town of Clarksville
Town of Clarksville finalizes Ashland Park purchase
Grayson County law enforcement search for missing woman
Second search for missing Caneyville woman yields no new information
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running for governor.
KY gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron releases plan for educational framework