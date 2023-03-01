Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog 3/1

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

As far as storms this evening, we are watching the window of 6pm-8pm for a few cells to pop that could produce hail and damaging winds. These will pop quickly and will become just general thunderstorms quickly. Areas along the Ohio River most at risk right now for the stronger of the cells. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for the latest.

We get to enjoy a quiet Thursday.

But back at it again Friday with another active day on the radar with heavy rain early in the day, then a period of thunderstorms, then a period of strong winds. We are monitoring this setup carefully for any potential damaging weather that may take place.

Expect more forecast changes ahead.

