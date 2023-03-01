Students at Noe Middle School protest anti-LGBTQ legislation

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of Noe Middle School students on Wednesday protested several bills aimed at restrictions for transgender youth.

Students said they were protesting House Bill 470, which would prohibit gender transition services for anyone in Kentucky under age 18, and Senate Bill 150, which would require parent notifications on sexual issues in classrooms and limiting how schools handle gender identity.

During the protest, students said they hope they can start more conversations and get the issues on more people’s minds.

“We’re trying to raise awareness,” one student said. “So as long as kids are talking about this in school, and are like, ‘This isn’t OK,’ then I would consider that a success.”

Students said they were petitioning for the cause and are looking to gather 250 signatures to send to the Capitol.

They said they plan to have more protests in the future.

