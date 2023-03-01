Town of Clarksville finalizes Ashland Park purchase

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Town of Clarksville now owns Ashland Park, the riverfront property with a view of the Louisville skyline.

The Clarksville Parks & Recreation Department had to lease the stretch of riverfront to Marathon Oil Corporation for decades.

The lease of property only cost a dollar per year, according to a release. However, a deal was finalized to have the 18-acre property purchased for $350,000.

Ashland Park property runs from West Market Street and Riverside Drive intersection to the L & I Railroad Bridge.

“This is a major accomplishment for the Town of Clarksville and its residents,” Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin said in the release. “Owning the property allows the Town to do more in terms redevelopment and making improvements to the park and Riverside Drive.”

Town officials also announced plans for a major Riverside Drive corridor renovation. There will be improved roadways, lighting, sidewalks, a rebuild of the floodwall entrance to Clarksville’s new Main Street, and more improvements expected in the coming year.

“While the Town has been working to purchase the Ashland Park property, the Parks Department has also been working towards obtaining a grant to make improvements in the park itself,” Conklin said. “If approved, this grant funding would allow the Parks Department to purchase and install a new handicapped-accessible playground in the park.”

Riverside Drive construction is scheduled to start in the spring after Thunder Over Louisville. It’s expected to cost approximately $7 million.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.