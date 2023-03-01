Contact Troubleshooters
Woodford Reserve unveils 2023 Derby bottle honoring 50th anniversary of Secretariat win

The 2023 bottle features the artwork of Kentucky native Jaime Corum.
The 2023 bottle features the artwork of Kentucky native Jaime Corum.(Woodford Reserve)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Woodford Reserve and Churchill Downs debuted the 2023 commemorative Derby bottle on Wednesday, which is honoring the 50th anniversary of Derby legend Secretariat’s win.

Secretariat won the Kentucky Derby in 1973 and still holds the record fastest race time. He then went on to win the Preakness and Belmont Stakes to take home the Triple Crown.

“This is our most collectible Derby bottle yet, as Secretariat is perhaps the most revered and most loved racehorse in history,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a release. “Even 50 years after his stunning achievement, Secretariat’s Triple Crown run is still considered one of the most iconic achievements in sports.”

The 2023 bottle features the artwork of Kentucky native Jaime Corum. The front of the bottle captures Secretariat within the Winner’s Circle draped in the Garland of Roses.

“I hope that my painting for this year’s Woodford Reserve Derby bottle, “Still The Greatest,” allows us to remember that moment of dreamlike perfection when Secretariat won the 1973 Kentucky Derby,” Corum said.

Woodford Reserve has been creating annual Derby bottles since 1999.

Presale for the 2023 bottle begins on March 1 and will be available for purchase globally. The bottle will be sold at $55 retail.

For more information and to reserve a bottle, click or tap here.

