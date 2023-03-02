Demolition of Cherokee Park landmark pavilion denied

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A landmark pavilion within Cherokee Park will remain up for the time being after its demolition was voted down by the Historic Landmarks & Preservation Districts Commission.

Louisville Parks and Recreation filed an application to demolish the Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion, stating city engineers deemed the structure unsafe.

The pavilion has been repaired several times over the years, but officials said the wood within the structure has deteriorated. It has been closed to parkgoers since May 2022.

Despite Louisville Parks’s concerns, the commission voted 4-1 to deny the demolition, according to officials.

Louisville Parks said it is working to determine the next steps for the pavilion.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.