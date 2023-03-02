Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Demolition of Cherokee Park landmark pavilion denied

Louisville Parks and Recreation filed an application to demolish the Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion,...
Louisville Parks and Recreation filed an application to demolish the Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion, stating city engineers deemed the structure unsafe.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A landmark pavilion within Cherokee Park will remain up for the time being after its demolition was voted down by the Historic Landmarks & Preservation Districts Commission.

Louisville Parks and Recreation filed an application to demolish the Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion, stating city engineers deemed the structure unsafe.

The pavilion has been repaired several times over the years, but officials said the wood within the structure has deteriorated. It has been closed to parkgoers since May 2022.

Despite Louisville Parks’s concerns, the commission voted 4-1 to deny the demolition, according to officials.

Louisville Parks said it is working to determine the next steps for the pavilion.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
500 block of Roselane Street.
15-year-old shot, killed in Smoketown neighborhood identified
Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble arrive at the 29th annual Screen Actors...
Christina Applegate attends last awards show as an actress

Latest News

Kentucky Derby Festival announces Thunder Over Louisville theme
Fire controlled at Logistics Drive business
Honor Flight Bluegrass has been offering flights for veterans to and from Washington D.C. for...
Honor Flight Bluegrass offering signups for first flight of 2023
The announcement was made Thursday.
Kentucky Derby Festival announces Thunder Over Louisville theme