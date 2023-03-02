Contact Troubleshooters
Dog found on roof as deputies searched for drugs inside Ohio Co. home

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CENTERTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities ended up having to call animal control after deputies say they executed a search warrant in Ohio County.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force went to serve the warrant on the 400 block of Smallhouse Lane in Centertown.

Deputies say the officers discovered suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

While executing the search warrant, deputies say they found a dog on the roof of the home.

Officials say the residents of the house, identified as Kimberly White and Terry Roarx, were not home at the time and arrest warrants have been issued.

The dog on the roof was rescued by Ohio County Animal Control.

