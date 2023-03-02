Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dog helps rescue baby in fire; family trying to recover after losing everything

A Detroit family says their dog helped save their baby in a fire.
A Detroit family says their dog helped save their baby in a fire.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (Gray News) - A family in Michigan says they have lost everything in a fire but, with the help of their dog, their baby is safe.

Janet Kelley told the Detroit Free Press that a fire broke out at their Detroit-area residence on Feb. 21.

The mother of four said the fire started in the unit below them where another family’s kids were playing with a lighter in a bedroom that lit up a mattress.

The downstairs tenants reportedly alerted everyone about the fire, but black smoke had already filled both units.

Kelley said her 1-year-old daughter was stuck in a playpen inside their unit when fire crews arrived. But the family dog, Blue, refused to leave her side until he alerted rescuers to where she was.

The family said Blue is a 3-year-old pit bull mix. They said he is a rescue dog who has been very protective of them since being added to the family.

According to a GoFundMe account Kelley is organizing, they lost everything in the fire and had their lives turned upside down.

Kelley wrote that they have turned to the fundraising effort for assistance, as they have been staying in their vehicle until finding new housing.

She said she has reached out to the landlord, churches and organizations but did not receive any immediate assistance.

As of Wednesday, the family has received more than $90,000 through online donations.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil water advisory was issued Feb. 28, 2023 as a precaution for some Louisville Water...
Precautionary boil advisory issued for water customers in east Jefferson County
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Valley Station near a cemetery’s...
LMPD investigating after body found in Valley Station cemetery
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Louisville co-workers share $50K after winning Ky. Lottery scratch-off
Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA

Latest News

Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
One person is dead after an employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center opens fire.
Police: Fatal shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City
One dead after an employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center opens fire.
Manager shot, killed at Hobby Lobby warehouse
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap