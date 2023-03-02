Downtown road closures announced for Triple Crown 5K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are being made aware of several road closures for the first leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running.

The Triple Crown 5K takes place on March 4 and is one of the races leading up to the Kentucky Derby Festival Mini Marathon and Marathon.

On Thursday, Louisville Metro Police provided a list of road closures in downtown Louisville that will run from various times on Saturday morning.

The full list and course map can be seen below:

Road Closed from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

East Main from Preston to Brook

East Market from Preston to Jackson

Jackson from Billy Goat Strut Alley to Main

Preston from Produce Plaza Alley to Witherspoon

Floyd from Produce Plaza Alley to East Washington

Brook from Billy Goat Strut Alley to East Washington

East Washington from Floyd to Preston

Road Closed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

8th from Chestnut to Liberty

South 3rd from Chestnut to Market

Brook from Main to Market

Chestnut from 9th to 3rd

9th Street from Magazine to Liberty (only northbound 9th closed)

Liberty from 9th to 5th

5th from Liberty to Market

Market from Preston to 7th Street (north lane from 6th to 5th open for through traffic from 6th)

7th from Congress to Main

Main from Preston to 7th (southbound Second Street Bridge traffic only can exit Main to 3rd via north lane)

Restricted Access from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Market from 1st

Brook from Market to Billy Goat Strut

Billy Goat Strut Alley from Jackson to Brook

South Jackson from Jefferson to Billy Goat Strut

Preston from Jefferson to Produce Plaza Alley

Produce Plaza Alley from Preston to Brook

Restricted Access from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Main from 2nd to 3rd (southbound Second Street Bridge traffic only can exit Main to 3rd via north lane)

North 1st from Main to East Washington

Market from 8th to 7th

Market from 6th to 5th (north lane open for thru traffic)

