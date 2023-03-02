Downtown road closures announced for Triple Crown 5K
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are being made aware of several road closures for the first leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running.
The Triple Crown 5K takes place on March 4 and is one of the races leading up to the Kentucky Derby Festival Mini Marathon and Marathon.
On Thursday, Louisville Metro Police provided a list of road closures in downtown Louisville that will run from various times on Saturday morning.
The full list and course map can be seen below:
Road Closed from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- East Main from Preston to Brook
- East Market from Preston to Jackson
- Jackson from Billy Goat Strut Alley to Main
- Preston from Produce Plaza Alley to Witherspoon
- Floyd from Produce Plaza Alley to East Washington
- Brook from Billy Goat Strut Alley to East Washington
- East Washington from Floyd to Preston
Road Closed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- 8th from Chestnut to Liberty
- South 3rd from Chestnut to Market
- Brook from Main to Market
- Chestnut from 9th to 3rd
- 9th Street from Magazine to Liberty (only northbound 9th closed)
- Liberty from 9th to 5th
- 5th from Liberty to Market
- Market from Preston to 7th Street (north lane from 6th to 5th open for through traffic from 6th)
- 7th from Congress to Main
- Main from Preston to 7th (southbound Second Street Bridge traffic only can exit Main to 3rd via north lane)
Restricted Access from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Market from 1st
- Brook from Market to Billy Goat Strut
- Billy Goat Strut Alley from Jackson to Brook
- South Jackson from Jefferson to Billy Goat Strut
- Preston from Jefferson to Produce Plaza Alley
- Produce Plaza Alley from Preston to Brook
Restricted Access from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Main from 2nd to 3rd (southbound Second Street Bridge traffic only can exit Main to 3rd via north lane)
- North 1st from Main to East Washington
- Market from 8th to 7th
- Market from 6th to 5th (north lane open for thru traffic)
