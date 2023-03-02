Downtown road closures announced for Triple Crown 5K

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are being made aware of several road closures for the first leg of the Louisville Triple Crown of Running.

The Triple Crown 5K takes place on March 4 and is one of the races leading up to the Kentucky Derby Festival Mini Marathon and Marathon.

On Thursday, Louisville Metro Police provided a list of road closures in downtown Louisville that will run from various times on Saturday morning.

The full list and course map can be seen below:

Road Closed from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • East Main from Preston to Brook
  • East Market from Preston to Jackson
  • Jackson from Billy Goat Strut Alley to Main
  • Preston from Produce Plaza Alley to Witherspoon
  • Floyd from Produce Plaza Alley to East Washington
  • Brook from Billy Goat Strut Alley to East Washington
  • East Washington from Floyd to Preston

Road Closed from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

  • 8th from Chestnut to Liberty
  • South 3rd from Chestnut to Market
  • Brook from Main to Market
  • Chestnut from 9th to 3rd
  • 9th Street from Magazine to Liberty (only northbound 9th closed)
  • Liberty from 9th to 5th
  • 5th from Liberty to Market
  • Market from Preston to 7th Street (north lane from 6th to 5th open for through traffic from 6th)
  • 7th from Congress to Main
  • Main from Preston to 7th (southbound Second Street Bridge traffic only can exit Main to 3rd via north lane)

Restricted Access from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • Market from 1st
  • Brook from Market to Billy Goat Strut
  • Billy Goat Strut Alley from Jackson to Brook
  • South Jackson from Jefferson to Billy Goat Strut
  • Preston from Jefferson to Produce Plaza Alley
  • Produce Plaza Alley from Preston to Brook

Restricted Access from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

  • Main from 2nd to 3rd (southbound Second Street Bridge traffic only can exit Main to 3rd via north lane)
  • North 1st from Main to East Washington
  • Market from 8th to 7th
  • Market from 6th to 5th (north lane open for thru traffic)

