Downtown roads to close for 2023 Louisville Triple Crown of Running Series

LMPD releases street closures, no parking areas leading up to Kentucky Derby
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Louisville Triple Crown of Running (LTCOR) Series will be on Saturday with a 5K race.

Below is information on the road closures:

  • 4:00 - 9:00 am: Market St. between Preston and Floyd
  • 7:30 - 8:30 am: Market St. between Floyd and 3rd
  • 7:30 - 8:30 am: 3rd St. between Market and Chestnut
  • 7:30 - 8:40 am: Chestnut St. between 3rd and 8th
  • 7:30 - 8:45 am: 8th St. between Chestnut and Liberty
  • 7:30 - 9:00 am: Liberty St. between 8th and 5th
  • 7:30 - 9:00 am: 5th St. between Liberty and Market
  • 7:30 - 9:30 am: Market St. between 5th and 7th
  • 7:30 - 9:30 am: 7th St. between Market and Main
  • 7:30 - 9:30 am: Main St. between 7th and Preston

Cross traffic will be allowed to cross the route at certain intersections and there will be off-duty police officers helping direct the traffic.

For more information on the race series, click or tap here.

