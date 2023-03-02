Downtown roads to close for 2023 Louisville Triple Crown of Running Series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2023 Louisville Triple Crown of Running (LTCOR) Series will be on Saturday with a 5K race.
Below is information on the road closures:
- 4:00 - 9:00 am: Market St. between Preston and Floyd
- 7:30 - 8:30 am: Market St. between Floyd and 3rd
- 7:30 - 8:30 am: 3rd St. between Market and Chestnut
- 7:30 - 8:40 am: Chestnut St. between 3rd and 8th
- 7:30 - 8:45 am: 8th St. between Chestnut and Liberty
- 7:30 - 9:00 am: Liberty St. between 8th and 5th
- 7:30 - 9:00 am: 5th St. between Liberty and Market
- 7:30 - 9:30 am: Market St. between 5th and 7th
- 7:30 - 9:30 am: 7th St. between Market and Main
- 7:30 - 9:30 am: Main St. between 7th and Preston
Cross traffic will be allowed to cross the route at certain intersections and there will be off-duty police officers helping direct the traffic.
