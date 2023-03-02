Contact Troubleshooters
Fire controlled at Logistics Drive business

(MGN)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after crews controlled a fire at a business Thursday morning.

MetroSafe confirmed that a call came in at 6:39 a.m. about a fire at Nucor Tubular Products on Logistics Drive.

Everyone evacuated the facility and the fire was contained to a hopper system the company uses, according to the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department.

Firefighters and Louisville MSD and the health department are still there on scene to ensure cleanup operations are safe.

