First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Valparaiso rescheduled for next week

Jill Biden
Jill Biden(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - First Lady Jill Biden is expected to make a stop in the Hoosier state next week.

The First Lady was originally scheduled to visit Valparaiso last month, but her trip was postponed. The Office of the First Lady says that visit has been rescheduled for next Monday, March 6.

During her visit, she will stop by Ivy Tech Community College to highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the U.S. economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.

She will be accompanied by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk.

No further details on the First Lady’s visit have been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Digital Derby Guide

Kentucky Derby Museum unveils lottery for Secretariat Bourbon Box Set

Updated: moments ago
|
By WAVE Staff
The Kentucky Derby Museum is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s win with a collector’s box set of Woodford Reserve.

News

Kentucky Derby Museum unveils lottery for Secretariat Bourbon Box Set

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The Kentucky Derby Museum is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s win with a collector’s box set of Woodford Reserve.

News

TORNADO WATCH: Multiple counties west of Louisville

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WAVE Staff
This will be until Friday at 1 p.m.

Weather

ALERT DAY: Flooding | Severe Threat | Extreme Wind

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Tawana Andrew
Heavy rain moves in late tonight as a warm front advances in.

Focus on Health

$1 million worth of Viagra seized in Louisville

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Marresa Burke
On Wednesday night, Louisville’s Customs Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 500 bottles of Viagra, with an estimated retail value of $1.06 million.

Latest News

Make Ends Meet

Make Ends Meet: Understanding student loan forgiveness

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dawne Gee
The Biden Administration wants to wipe out 400 billion dollars in student loan debt for 40 million Americans.

Crime

Man in hospital after shooting in Old Louisville

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Quenton Robertson
The Louisville Metro Police Department said a man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Old Louisville neighborhood Thursday evening.

Crime

Phoenix Hill shooting that sent a man to the hospital captured on doorbell camera

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
A Ring doorbell camera shows at least four young men rushing into a home and shooting inside, sending a man to the hospital.

Bullitt County

Man accused of shooting, killing at GFS Distribution Center waived to grand jury

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Quenton Robertson
Corey Rowland, 28, is accused of killing 24-year-old Charles Puckett Jr. and injuring another.

Political

Bill restricting drag performances clears Kentucky Senate committee

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mark Stevens
The bill was cut back from 13 pages to two.

News

Hokey Weather Facts 3/2/23

Updated: 15 hours ago
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for March 2nd, 2023. This week we're talking about meteorological seasons and High Wind Warnings.