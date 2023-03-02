First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Valparaiso rescheduled for next week

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WNDU) - First Lady Jill Biden is expected to make a stop in the Hoosier state next week.

The First Lady was originally scheduled to visit Valparaiso last month, but her trip was postponed. The Office of the First Lady says that visit has been rescheduled for next Monday, March 6.

During her visit, she will stop by Ivy Tech Community College to highlight the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the U.S. economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.

She will be accompanied by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk.

No further details on the First Lady’s visit have been provided at this time.

