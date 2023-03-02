Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Calm day with strong winds, heavy rain Friday

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (3/3/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY: Friday 7 AM to Saturday 1 AM ; gusts 55+ MPH possible
  • FLOOD WATCH: 7 PM to Friday 4 PM
  • Drier, sunnier weekend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep clouds overhead throughout the day as temperatures rise into the upper 50s and low 60s. An approaching warm front increases rain chances tonight. Steady, at times heavy, rain may lead to localized flash flooding issues. Lows slide into the 40s overnight.

Friday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY as heavy rain, strong thunderstorms, and 50+ MPH wind gusts are all in the forecast. Steady morning rain gives way to the potential for severe thunderstorms and strong wind during the afternoon. While the rain moves out by the early evening, strong winds remain overnight. Gusts between 30 and 40 MPH are possible into Saturday morning.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

