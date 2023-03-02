FORECAST: Calm day with strong winds, heavy rain Friday

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (3/3/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND ADVISORY: Friday 7 AM to Saturday 1 AM ; gusts 55+ MPH possible

FLOOD WATCH: 7 PM to Friday 4 PM

Drier, sunnier weekend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep clouds overhead throughout the day as temperatures rise into the upper 50s and low 60s. An approaching warm front increases rain chances tonight. Steady, at times heavy, rain may lead to localized flash flooding issues. Lows slide into the 40s overnight.

Friday is a WAVE Weather ALERT DAY as heavy rain, strong thunderstorms, and 50+ MPH wind gusts are all in the forecast. Steady morning rain gives way to the potential for severe thunderstorms and strong wind during the afternoon. While the rain moves out by the early evening, strong winds remain overnight. Gusts between 30 and 40 MPH are possible into Saturday morning.

