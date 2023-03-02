Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain moves in tonight; Alert Day Friday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (3/3/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND ADVISORY: Friday 7 AM to Saturday 1 AM ; gusts 55+ MPH possible
  • FLOOD WATCH: 7 PM to Friday 4 PM
  • Drier, sunnier weekend ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overcast skies will rule into the afternoon hours with some thinning expected by late afternoon. Temperatures will be slow to rise through the 50s with a brief 60 degree temperature possible. An approaching warm front increases rain chances tonight. Steady, at times heavy, rain may lead to localized flash flooding issues. Lows slide into the 40s overnight.

Friday looks to be a very active day with heavy rain in the morning, midday threat for severe t-storms and mid-afternoon risk for just very strong general wind gusts as well. Stay close to the forecast as additional weather alerts are likely. While the rain moves out by the early evening, strong winds remain overnight. Gusts between 30 and 40 MPH are possible into Saturday morning.

Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest information.

