Honor Flight Bluegrass offering signups for first flight of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - World War II and Korean War Veterans looking to visit Washington D.C. memorials can now sign up for Honor Flight Bluegrass’ first flight of 2023.

Honor Flight Bluegrass has been offering flights for veterans to and from Washington D.C. for 16 years and has flown more than 2,000 veterans from Kentucky and Indiana, according to a release.

The first flight of the year is scheduled on May 17.

Flights are offered at no cost to honor veterans and help them reflect on American history.

The deadline to sign up for the flight is March 15.

For more information, email here or call 1 (888) 998-1941.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.