Kosair Kids to get all-access experience to UofL baseball

Three Kosair Kids from Louisville, 12-year-old Lola, and 10-year-olds Ollie and Henry will be in Houston to cheer on the Louisville Cardinals at Minute Maid Park for the Shriner's College Classic tournament.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Kosair Kids are getting a once-in-a-lifetime experience to attend a University of Louisville baseball game in Houston.

During this year’s Shriner’s College Classic tournament, 12-year-old Lola, and 10-year-olds Ollie and Henry will be there to cheer on the Cards at Minute Maid Park.

While in Houston, the three will spend time with the team and Kosair for Kids has arraigned for one of the kids to throw out the first pitch before the Cardinals games on Friday and Saturday.

The family expressed their excitement for the upcoming memorableweekend!

“We don’t really know what’s all going to happen,” said Erin Hinson, one of the mothers. “We know that Henry’s going to throw the first pitch on a major league field. We’re thankful for Kosair for Kids.”

Ahead of the game, Ollie and Henry will play in the Miracle League here in Louisville.

