Lexington man wins lottery during stop for breakfast, loses appetite

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A stop for breakfast ends up with a Lexington man losing his appetite after he bought a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket, winning $50,000.

Garry Hill stopped at Clark’s Pump-N-Shop on Paris Pike in Georgetown Monday morning for gas and to grab breakfast after work when he decided to purchase a 500X Scratch-off ticket.  “I worked from 10:50 to 6:50 and 10 minutes later won $50,000,” Hill said.

While scratching the ticket off in the store, Hill revealed a $200 win on the first spot.  As he scratched off more spots, he continued to uncover wins.

“I scratched the first row and figured I’d won at least $5,000,” he said.

He scratched off the rest of the ticket uncovering wins on all 35 spots.

“I took it to the clerk to check and was told it was for more than they could pay, and I needed to go to Louisville,” Hill said. “I wasn’t able to eat breakfast after that [winning the lottery].”

Hill did say he went home and took a nap before heading to Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville that afternoon. He received $35,750 after taxes and told lottery officials it puts him in a better financial situation.

“It’s not life-changing, but it’s substantial,” Hill said.

Clark’s Pump-N-Shop will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

