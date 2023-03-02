Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lexington records lowest number of homicides in first two months of the year since 2008

Lexington records lowest number of homicides in first two months of the year since 2008
By Hallie DeVore
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There have been fewer reported homicides at the start of this year compared to previous years.

Since the beginning of 2023, Lexington has only recorded one homicide, the lowest number of homicides since the beginning of the year since 2008.

PREVIOUS: Lexington goes longest without a homicide in the new year in over a decade

This kind of statistic does not come randomly; it comes on the backend of many group and community efforts to make Lexington a safe place for everybody.

”The efforts that our community partners are putting forth has been huge, and ensuring that we are moving towards making our community and our city safer,” said ONE Lexington Community Outreach Advocate Kenneth Payne.

ONE Lexington is an initiative that works to coordinate, leverage and mobilize city government and community resources to reduce gun violence among youth and young adults in the City of Lexington. But the director of ONE Lexington, Devine Carama, says that a huge part of the organization’s success is because of their community partnerships.

“What we have seen is all of these different sectors within the city who previously didn’t work together come together, and that eliminates gaps in places where our underserved populations slip through the cracks,” said Carama. “So, to us, collaboration, working together is everything.”

ONE Lexington and their partners say they hope the community will come together to tackle this issue to continue moving forward in a better direction.

The first and only murder of the year happened on February 6. Marquis Tompkins was shot on Toner Street. He died at the scene. No arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Derby Festival announces Thunder Over Louisville theme
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
ALERT DAY: Flooding | Severe Threat | Extreme Wind
Joyce Christin Burns, 37, is charged with attempted arson, fleeing police and wanton...
Woman facing arson charge for attempting to set fire at apartment complex
Louisville Metro police are searching for a woman accused of buying thousands of dollars in...
Police: Woman accused of buying nearly $9K in clothes with stolen credit card

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear during a Team Kentucky winter storm briefing on December 23, 2022.
Gov. Beshear to hold briefing on state government response to weather conditions
Gov. Beshear to hold briefing on state government response to weather conditions
ALERT DAY: Flooding | Severe Threat | Extreme Wind
WAVE News is providing the latest up-to-date information as it comes in on heavy rain and high...
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of storms, high winds
Multiple counties under tornado watch, flood advisory