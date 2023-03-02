LMPD: Man in hospital after shooting in St. Denis nieghborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Wednesday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 7p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Rockford Lane.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man that had been shot. He was transported to UofL hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD. You can also utilize our crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.