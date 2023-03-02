Louisville Orchestra offers summer break hip-hop programs for youth

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Orchestra is working with a Louisville-based nonprofit to create a free music program for students over their summer break.

Hip-Hop N2 Learning announced the expansion of its partnership with the Louisville Orchestra to offer the summer camp program through the orchestra’s Rap School.

The program, running from from June 5 through June 9, will be available for 30 to 40 students in the 5th through 12th grade.

Made possible through a $500,000 Accelerator Award, the Rap School will be offered free to students enrolled in the summer camp.

“Young musicians perform their own original raps with the Louisville Orchestra for an audience of screaming, yelling, enthusiastic 4th and 5th graders,” Teddy Abrams, Louisville Orchestra’s music director said. “Their peers. I cannot tell you how magical that is. There is nothing like getting up there, conducting the orchestra and seeing these unbelievably talented young people rapping music that they wrote and the energy that hip-hop can get and transfer to the audience is unlike anything else.”

Register now by clicking or tapping here.

