Mammoth Cave gives update on hotel renovation project

Mammoth Cave has given an update on its hotel renovation project.
Mammoth Cave has given an update on its hotel renovation project.(Mammoth Cave National Park)
By Dwayne Sullivan and Lauren McCally
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave has given an update on its hotel renovation project.

A post on Facebook by the National Park Service says the update is “moving along nicely.” The project was started in December 2021 and funded through the Great American Outdoors Act.

The roof replacement project features renovations to the exterior of the building to help it blend in with the environment.

The project also deals with renovating the indoor lobby of Mammoth Cave Lodge, which will modernize the interior and create a more open and welcoming environment for guests.

Other renovation features include new energy-efficient windows and increased insulation in the roof and walls to help the building’s overall efficiency.

The project is estimated to be completed in the late summer of this year.

For more information, click here.

